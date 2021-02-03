Kangana Ranaut Fires Fresh Salvo At Rihanna; Compares Pop Star To Neha Kakkar And Sunidhi Chauhan

Since yesterday (February 2, 2021), Kangana Ranaut has been grabbing eyeballs for her controversial tweet on international pop star Rihanna. It all began when the 'Diamonds' singer shared a news story about the farmers' protests in India and tweeted, "Why aren't we talking about this?!"

Rihanna's tweet didn't go down well with Kangana who in turn, slammed the American singer and wrote in a tweet, "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."

It looks like the Queen actress is in no mood to end her one-sided Twitter war against Rihanna. Kangana has attacked the singer once again in a series of tweets.

The Dhaakad actress shared a news article explaining who Rihanna is and wrote on her Twitter page, "Yes please India wants to know, to simplify to Indians, she is a singer much like Sunidhi Chauhan or Neha Kakkar ...what is so special about her, well... she can shake her bum cheeks and expose her a** crack right in to the camera lens while singing..ya that's all. Nothing else."

Yes please India wants to know, to simplify to Indians, she is a singer much like Sunidhi Chauhan or Neha Kakkar ...what is so special about her, well... she can shake her bum cheeks and expose her ass crack right in to the camera lens while singing..ya that’s all. Nothing else. https://t.co/FGEj6hb0II — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

She continued in another tweet, "Librus who are getting excited about these American porn stars giving paid opinions about our internal issues, well 99 percent India does not care or respect American way of life, one of the most debouched, money minded and self centred societies. So calm down fools ..."

Librus who are getting excited about these American porn stars giving paid opinions about our internal issues, well 99 percent India does not care or respect American way of life, one of the most debouched, money minded and self centred societies. So calm down fools ... https://t.co/USLWf5Sc39 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Kangana lashed out at Rihanna's appearance and work in another tweet. She wrote, "She hasn't released a single song in 5 years, sells make up but looks like she is feeling Corona blues,Forbes estimated incomes are just PR gimmicks big sham,a million or two won't hurt her right now, also notice in her tweet she did not commit to any opinion just a vague tweet."

She hasn’t released a single song in 5 years, sells make up but looks like she is feeling Corona blues,Forbes estimated incomes are just PR gimmicks big sham,a million or two won’t hurt her right now, also notice in her tweet she did not commit to any opinion just a vague tweet. https://t.co/57VGWJZ8Be — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

The 'Work' singer hasn't responded to any of Kangana's tweets yet.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood, Richa Chaddha, Diljit Dosanjh, Shibani Dandekar and others hailed Rihanna for extending her support to farmers' protests.

