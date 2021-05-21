Kangana Ranaut Getting A Head Massage From Her Mother Is The Most Adorable Sight

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently headed off to her hometown in Shimla after recovering from COVID-19. It seems that the actress is now spending some quality time with her family. She shared a beautiful picture wherein she can be seen getting a head massage from her mother Asha Ranaut.

Talking about the same, Kangana shared the picture on her Instagram story wherein her mother can be seen massaging her on what seems to be like the terrace of their house. The terrace is overlooking a picturesque view from their home. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress can be seen sporting a white traditional attire.

She also had an endearing caption for the same. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actor wrote in Hindi that her mother giving her a massage is more peaceful than all the other luxuries of the world. Take a look at the same.

Kangana Ranaut has time and again shared the glimpse of the strong bond that she shares with her mother. Earlier on the occasion of Mother's Day (May 9), the actress had also given a heartfelt tribute to her mother. The Panga actress had shared a throwback picture of her mother from her younger days.

Kangana captioned the same stating, "Dear Mother, When I left home did not expect the world to go dark suddenly, occasionally called home papa asked so many questions siblings had their own doubts but whenever you spoke, you anxiously asked only one thing," What did you eat beta? Who is cooking for you? Where you get your food from ?" Mom that always moved me to tears. In the moments of despair, I reminded myself no matter what happens there is one person who will always love me and that gave me immense strength to fight and build my own destiny Mother. I love you so much. Happy Mother's Day." Take a look at her post.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the movie Thalaivi. She will be seen playing the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the same. She will also be seen in films like Tejas and Dhaakad.