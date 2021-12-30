Kangana Ranaut Gets Legendary Filmmaker Bimal Roy's Camera, Is All Set To Direct Emergency

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to share a special day from the sets of her production venture Tiku Weds Sheru. The actress revealed that she received the camera that belonged to legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy. Kangana also shared a glimpse of the vintage camera in the pictures on her social media account.

In the pictures shared by Kangana Ranaut, she can be seen using the camera while operating from the main DOP's chair. While in the other picture, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress is all smiles as she can be seen looking down on the camera. Kangana can be seen sporting a cream-coloured Kurta attire that she has paired up with a white dupatta with her hair tied to a neat ponytail and a Bindi. The actress had a beautiful caption for the same.

Kangana Ranaut stated, "This is no ordinary day, today on the sets of Tiku weds Sheru I found a rare gem, Newall camera right from the golden age of Indian Cinema 1950s and this belonged to one of the greatest directors of all time Shri Bimal Roy Ji. As I am all set to direct my second feature film Emergency this is nothing short of a blessing. What a lovely day. Thanks to the family of Bimal Roy Ji to give us this precious gem for filming... thanks @donfernandodp for arranging this." The late filmmaker was credited with directing cult movies like Do Bigha Zamin, Devdas, Madhumati, Sujata, Parineeta and Bandini. Take a look at her post.

Kangana Ranaut had earlier announced that she will be starring and directing in the movie Emergency. This will mark her second directorial venture after Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The movie will be based on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Kangana will be essaying the titular role in the same.

In an earlier interview in June this year, Kangana Ranaut revealed to Pinkvilla saying, "This is going to be my second directorial. Even though I wanted another film, which I am also ready with, as my second directorial. But, it so happened that I was very keen to bring Indira Gandhi's story which has never been brought to screen. I was very eager to bring it to screen. I am very happy to be the director of this film. Looking forward to bringing the iconic story to the silver screen."