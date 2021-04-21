Kangana Ranaut Gets Trolled After Calling For ‘Fine Or Imprisonment For Third Child'

Kangana Ranaut recently expressed concern about the increasing population of India. On Tuesday (April 20), the actress called for strict laws for population control after a Twitter user called her out on being "insensitive" towards those, who are depressed amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Twitter user reminded Kangana, "People are dying because there are no hospital beds available, there's a shortage of oxygen & medicines and a government that is more concerned about elections than citizens' lives. So, control your shit posting fir some days. Thoda sharm karo."

Reacting to the same, Kangana went on to express her opinion on the growing population. She wrote, "We need strict laws for population control, enough of vote politics it's true Indira Gandhi lost election and later was killed for taking this issue head on she forcefully sterilised people but looking at crisis today at least there should be fine or imprisonment for third child." (sic)

However, Kangana's call for population control didn't go well with netizens. Several users quickly tagged the actress in tweets reminding her of her siblings, Rangoli Chandel and Akshit Ranaut. One Twitter user said, "So who is going to jail Rangoli or Akshit? Kissi bhi cheez ki shuruwat ghar se karni chaiye."

Another user shared pictures of Kangana with her siblings counting them down. And added, "there should be fine or imprisonment for third child." Take a look at the reactions,

So who is going to jail Rangoli or Akshit?

In a series of tweets, Kangana also blamed overpopulation for economic problems in the country, claiming that other overpopulated countries like China have an abundance of resources while India does not. She added, "Population problem is so severe that Mrs Gandhi forcefully sterilised millions but she was killed. How to handle this country tell me?" (sic)

Talking about the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Kangana said "People are dying because of overpopulation" and added that with 130 crore Indians and 25 crore illegal immigrants, India is leading "the world in vaccination drive and fight against corona. But we also need to take responsibility na."

On the work front, the actress is awaiting the release of Thalaivi. She will also be seen in films like Tejas, Dhaakad, and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. Earlier this year, she reportedly also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

