kangana-ranaut-granted-bail-in-defamation-case-filed-against-her-by-javed-akhtar

Last year, poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar had filed a defamation case against actress Kangana Ranaut in a Mumbai court, for making baseless allegations against him in comments made to the media on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the complaint, Javed had alleged that the Queen actress' baseless comments had caused damage to his reputation.

On March 1, the Mumbai magistrate court, issued a bailable warrant against Kangana in the defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar, as she failed to respond to the summons issued by the court.

Kangana had sought cancellation of the warrant and had applied for bail. On Thursday (March 25), she appeared before the court following which the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Andheri granted her bail.

As per the reports, Kangana was granted bail upon furnishing a surety of Rs 15,000 and a cash surety of Rs 20,000. Earlier, she was asked to appear before the court on March 1, 2021, in connection to the case.

Meanwhile, workwise, Kangana is in a happy space, as the trailer of her upcoming film Thalaivi has received a warm response from netizens.

