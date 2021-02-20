Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Ex-Minister's 'Naachne-Gaane Wali' Jibe; Says 'I Am No Deepika, Katrina Or Alia'

Actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to a derogatory remark made against her by former Madhya Pradesh minister and Congress leader Sukhdev Panse. The ex-minister had called her a 'naachne-gaane wali' over her comments on the ongoing farmer's protest in the country.

Not the one to keep quiet, Kangana Ranaut lashed out at him on her Twitter page with a strongly worded tweet that read, "Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don't shake a** I break bones."

See her tweet.

Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake ass I break bones. https://t.co/6mBxxfVL1e — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 19, 2021

Recently, a video of Sukhdev Panse went viral on social media in which he is seen derisively calling Kangana Ranaut a 'naachne-gaane wali' when he went to Betul District Collectorate to hand over a memorandum to the officials, demanding action against those who lathicharged the Congress workers, protesting Kangana Ranaut's controversial tweets on the farmer's protest.

In the video, Sukhdev is heard saying, "Gambling and betting is openly going on, but no police action is being taken against it. But, when our party workers protested peacefully against a naachne-gaane waali woman like Kangana Ranaut for her insulting remarks about our farmers, the police lathi-charged them."

Earlier, Congress workers had led a protest against Kangana during the shooting of her upcoming spy thriller Dhaakad in Betul, Madhya Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Violence At Protesting Farmers' Tractor Rally: Did My Best To Avoid This But I Failed

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker Slams Kangana Ranaut For Normalising Hatred & Bigotry