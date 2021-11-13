Kangana Ranaut In Trouble? Shiv Sena Wants Actress To Be Stripped Of Her National Awards Her 'Bheek' Comment

It seems that Kangana Ranaut has sparked up a new controversy after her recent comment on India's 1947 Independence that she referred to as a 'Bheek.' Now the political party Shiv Sena wants the government to strip the actress of all her National Awards. The actress had said in the Times Now Summit 2021 that India had got its real Independence after the year 2014.

Talking about the same, Shiv Sena's statement in the newspaper Saamna read as, "The Modi government should strip Kangana of all her national awards." Furthermore, the political party also questioned if Kangana Ranaut was deserving of the prestigious Padma Shree awards. The statement further read as, "Fake nationalism. Nobody had insulted India's freedom fighters in such a manner before Kangana. Recently she was honoured with the Padma Shri award which had earlier been conferred to freedom fighters."

Kangana Ranaut Defends Controversial Independence Comment, Offers To Return Padma Shri If Proven Wrong

The statement of the political party mentioned how Kangana Ranaut is actually not deserving of the award. Furthermore talking about the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress' comment, the statement said, "Our freedom was achieved through blood, sweat, tears and the sacrifice made by countless people of India. Calling it 'Bheek' is a case of treason."

Kangana Ranaut Is Unapologetic About Her 'India Got Freedom In 2014' Comment, Gets Slammed By Netizens

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently defended herself by stating that she is ready to return her Padma Shri if someone can enlighten her about what took place in 1947. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress took to her Instagram story to share a picture from a book and claimed that the first collective fight for freedom took place in 1857 and she isn't aware of which war took place in 1947 which led to India's freedom. The actress had further added, "but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also... please help me with this."

Kangana Ranaut had further stated on the post saying, "I have worked in a feature film of a martyr Rani Laxmi Bai... extensively researched on the first fight of freedom 1857... nationalism rose so did right-wing ... but why it died a sudden death? and why did Gandhi let Bhagat Singh die ... why did Neta Bose was killed and never got Gandhi Ji's support? why the line of partition was drawn by a white man... ?instead of celebrating freedom why did Indians kill each other some of the answers I am seeking please help me find answers."