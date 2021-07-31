Kangana Ranaut Is A Visual Delight In Green In Her Latest Post, Drops An Urdu Shayari

Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for her upcoming film Dhaakad in Budapest. The actress has been sharing some stunning pictures of herself from the lovely destination. Her latest post was no different as Kangana dropped some beautiful pictures of herself.

Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut can be seen looking like a million bucks in green attire. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress can be seen standing atop a balcony while posing for the pictures. Kangana has paired up the look with an emerald green necklace.

Kangana Ranaut Mourns Loss Of Her Fan In Himachal Pradesh Landslide; 'You Will Always Be In My Heart'

Kangana Ranaut captioned her gorgeous pictures with an Urdu Shayari by Mirza Ghalib. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress captioned it stating, "Nikalna Khuld Se Aadam Ka Sunte Aaye Hain Lekin, Bahut Be-Aabru Hokar Tere Kuche Se Ham Nikle." Take a look at the post.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut charmed her fans by sharing breathtaking pictures of herself walking down the streets of Budapest with a flower bouquet in her hand. The Life In A Metro actress also watched the movie Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson in a theatre with the team of her film Dhaakad after a long time. Talking about Dhaakad, it has been helmed by Razneesh Ghai and also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in the lead roles. Kangana will be seen in an intense action avatar in the movie and will be playing the role of Agent Agni.

Kangana Ranaut Is Elated As She Gets Her Passport, Shares A Picture With Her Dhaakad Director

In a throwback post, Kangana Ranaut had taken her fans down the memory lane as she had shared a compilation of her earlier interviews at the beginning of her career. The Panga actress shared a heartwarming caption along with the video. She had stated, "My sister sent this to me a fan-made video, made me smile. This is what growing up in the film industry looks like, I was a minor when I started working, I suffered a lot because I should have been in school studying and playing not struggling to make a career that too without parents or proper understanding and guidance of film industry but it also gave me a lot of time if today I feel after starting from a scratch at 16 and struggling for more than a decade to achieve success I can still start from a scratch at 34 and build my own studio and be a successful filmmaker because I have time."