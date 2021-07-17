Kangana Ranaut Is Delighted To Be Back In Theatre After 2 Years To Watch Black Widow

Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting in Budapest for her film Dhaakad. The actress recently went to a theatre after 2 years to watch the Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow along with the team of her film. Kangana also shared a series of videos to express her delight.

Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to share some videos of her Dhaakad team from the theatre. In the video, they also expressed their excitement in enjoying a movie in theatre after a long time. The video shows Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee who is presumably Kangana's co-star in the film. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress captioned the same stating, "After two long years back to theatres for #BlackWidow. Thanks to my producers for planning this outing for us."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Star In Kangana Ranaut's Upcoming Production Tiku Weds Sheru

Kangana Ranaut then shared an adorable boomerang video of herself from the theatre. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress can be seen holding two tubs of popcorn while acting all goofy. She looks lovely in a white attire that she has paired up with a yellow bag and her hair is tied into a neat bun. Take a look at a still from the actress' Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Kangana recently announced the film Tiku Weds Sheru that will be produced under her production banner Manikarnika Films. Not only this, much to the happiness of her fans, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be starring as the lead protagonist in the same. Sharing a black and white picture of the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor, Kangana captioned the post stating, "The best actor of our generation joins team Tiku weds Sheru....We are privileged to have found our Lion #TikuwedsSheru Filming begins soon" as she announced the same. Take a look at the post.

Talking about Tiku Weds Sheru, the movie is touted to be a love story with a tint of dark humour and satire. It will be helmed by director Sai Kabir. Kangana Ranaut has been sharing all the updates regarding the movie on her social media handle.

Apart from that, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi wherein she will essay the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late Jayalalithaa. She will also be playing a Sikh soldier in the film Tejas. Apart from that, the actress has Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and Indira Gandhi's biopic Emergency in the pipeline.