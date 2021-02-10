Kangana Ranaut Is Moving To Desi App Koo, Slams Twitter And Says Your Time Is Up

Kangana Ranaut who has called a nationwide ban on Twitter on a number of occasions recently took to the social media platform and claimed that the microblogging website is "trying to control us".

The actress tagged Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and wrote, "Tumko banaya kisne hai Chief Justice? At times you also gang up, then become a bully headmaster? Some times even the unelected member of the parliament. That's not all at times you even pretend to be Prime Minister. Who are you? Bunch of druggies trying to control us @jack."

In a subsequent tweet, Kangana said it is time to shift to its new desi challenger Koo. "Your time is up @Twitter time to shift to #kooapp will inform everyone soon about my account details there. Absolutely thrilled to experience home grown #kooapp," she wrote.

Take a look at the tweets,

Your time is up @Twitter time to shift to #kooapp will inform everyone soon about my account details there.

Absolutely thrilled to experience home grown #kooapp https://t.co/Kdm0TISCmR — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 10, 2021

The tweet came after, Twitter suspended over 500 accounts on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. According to reports, the access was blocked after Twitter partly agreed to government order to curbspread of misinformation and inflammatory content around farmers' protests.

Meanwhile, Koo is a microblogging service just like Twitter but in Indian languages. The Indian app developed by Aprameya Radhakrishna was launched in March 2020, and had won The Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat Innovate Challenge.

Earlier Twitter had taken down two of Ranaut's tweets over violation of their guidelines. Twitter had revealed in a statement that the action was taken as the tweets were in 'violation of Twitter rules'. Kangana's verified account on the platform had also been suspended for a few hours after she tweeted on the controversial web series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kangana is currently busy shooting for the action thriller titled Dhaakad. She will also be seen in films like Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, as well as, Thalaivi.

