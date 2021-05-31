Kangana Ranaut Is Stunned By Golden Temple's Beauty On First Visit

Kangana Ranaut revealed that she made a visit to Amritsar's famous Sri Harmandir Sahib- Golden Temple with her family. The actress took to Instagram on Monday (May 31) and shared pictures while seeking Guru Nanak Dev's blessings.

Kangana Ranaut Getting A Head Massage From Her Mother Is The Most Adorable Sight

Kangana who grew up in North India, said that this was her first visit to the Golden Temple. She captioned her post as "Speechless and stunned with Golden temple's beauty and divinity..." In the picture, Kangana can be seen in an all-pastel blue chudidar suit while holding her nephew in her arms.

She shared more pictures on her Instagram stories while one shows her receiving the 'kadha prashad', another has her posing in front of the shrine. In most of the pictures, Kangana and her family members can be seen donning a white mask. Take a look at the post,

The actress earlier had revealed that she recently visited Coimbatore's famous Adishakti ashram, Puri Jagannath temple, and more. The actress is currently enjoying time with her family members. She shared pictures with her siblings and wrote, "Most challenging during Covid was the isolation, it was lovely meeting friends and relatives today in Manali, going to meet grandmaa tom in Mandi..."

Kangana Ranaut's Bodyguard Kumar Hegde Arrested For Allegedly Cheating Woman On Pretext Of Marriage

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently awaiting the release of Thalaivi. The film set to release on April 23, had to be postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India. The biopic is based on the life of Tamil Nadu's celebrated actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa.

Kangana will also be seen in films like Tejas, Dhaakad, and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. Reportedly, she has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.