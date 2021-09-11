Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Hollywood, Says They Have 'Destroyed Other Industries'

Kangana Ranaut is basking in the success of her recently released movie Thalaivii. Fans have been praising the actress' portrayal of former Tamil Nadu Prime Minister Jayalalithaa. However, amidst this Kangana has now lashed out at the Hollywood industry and has accused them of allegedly destroying other industries.

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to share a hard-hitting note criticising Hollywood. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress shared a collage of her beautiful picture in a saree alongside her statement on the same. Kangana had stated on her Instagram story saying, "Hollywood has destroyed other industries by creating a global monopoly. They are taking over our screens. We would rather see the dubbed version of Lion King or Jungle Book overdubbed version of a Malayalam film. We need to enjoy our own films first, be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, or Punjabi. We must keep our people and our industry our priority and discourage Hollywood films. This is the way to make an Atmanirbhar Bharat". Take a look at the same.

Earlier Kangana Ranaut had expressed her disappointment with some theatre chains refusing to screen her movie Thalaivii before its release date on September 10. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress had taken to her social media account to state, "No films are choosing theatres, very few and very brave like my producers @vishnuinduri @shaaileshrsingh are compromising on huge profits and letting go off exclusive streaming options only for the love of cinema. In these times we must support each other and not bully or arm-twist; it's our fundamental right to recover the cost of our film which we did, we may have two weeks windows for the Hindi version but for South, we have four weeks window yet multiplexes ganging up on us and stopping our release there as well...This is unfair and cruel in these testing times when major territories like Maharashtra are also shut...Please let's help each other in order to save theatres."

Talking about the movie Thalaivii, it has been helmed by AL Vijay. It also stars Arvind Swamy, Bhagyashree, Nassar, Madhoo and others in pivotal roles. Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in movies like Dhaakad and Tejas.