Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At 'Movie Mafia', Calls Them 'Scums Of This Earth'

Kangana Ranaut has time and again voiced out her angst against a certain section of the film industry whom she has accused to allegedly sabotage her film career. Now, in her latest social media post, the actress has lashed out at one such 'movie mafia' again and also asked her fans to guess the name of the person. She also criticized them for spreading false rumours about her on the professional front.

Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut wrote a brief post on her now disappeared Instagram story. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress stated that the movie mafia gets sleepless nights whenever she announces her new project. She called out one such person who she accused is allegedly involved in underhand PR and spreading fake rumours. She also accused this person of declaring her film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi a flop despite it doing a business of Rs 150 crore.

Furthermore, she mentioned that this person has shown no growth in his work and is instead feeding off fake link-up rumours and is torturing a kid to death. Kangana Ranaut also accused this person of spying and spreading negativity on others. She then asked her fans to guess this person's name.

Not only this, but Kangana wrote another post wherein she called the movie mafia 'scums of this earth.' The Woh Lamhe actress called them worst than worms as they spread rumours and lies. She then revealed that she has been facing smear campaigns for quite some time now wherein people have been spreading lies that she is jobless and that her movie career is over.

Kangana Ranaut accused these people to allegedly declare her entire movie career as a flop whereas the actress went on to say that she is arguably one of the most successful actresses in the industry. At the end of the post, Kangana mentioned that she will not silently sit and suffer. The Fashion actress said that she will expose everyone who is trying to malign her and asks them to 'Back Off.'

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the movie Thalaivi. She will be essaying the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the same. The actress will also be seen in movies like Dhaakad and Tejas.