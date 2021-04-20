Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At People Rattled By Pandemic, Says Earth ‘Does Not Owe You An Explanation'

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter account on Tuesday (April 20) and said that anyone who's angry, rattled, or depressed due to the COVID-19 pandemic is an 'entitled brat.' The actress went on to share that earth does not owe us an explanation for becoming hostile.

Due to surging cases, the government has slowly begun imposing lockdown restrictions once again, leading many to complain about the economic and emotional fallout that will follow. Kangana in a series of tweets addressed the COVID-19 pandemic and wrote, "Anyone who is angry, depressed and rattled with current situation is an entitled brat, if tom Sun decides not to shine it does not owe you any explanation, this earth which nurtured and mothered you suddenly became hostile, she does not owe you an explanation. Calm down you fools."

A subsequent tweet said that we should feel gratitude towards the planet that has nurtured and mothered us. "Earth does not move on it's axis for you, sun does not shine for your silly currency. In the Macrocosm even this earth is like an atom, in this vast universe who cares about your life ? Whether we get life or death only legitimate emotion to have is gratitude, sit down idiots," read the tweet.

Replying to a fan who agreed with her, the actress added that we should accept earth's wrath as well. She said that while she has "empathy", she has "no patience for dramebaaz people, who are throwing their weight around and crying foul". Ranaut added, "If one does not understand much one can at least know everything is mere cause and effect, if we received her grace without questioning we need to receive her wrath as well."

According to reports, India has recorded over two lakh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. The centre recently revealed that all adults from May 1, 2021, will be eligible for the vaccine shots.

Coming back to Kangana, who is currently in Mumbai, the actress is awaiting the release of her film Thalaivi which had to be postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. She will also be seen in Dhaakad, Tejas and Manikarnika Returns.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Shares A Glimpse Of Her Lockdown Life, Makes A 'New But Slightly Annoying' Friend

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut To Kartik Aaryan Post His Exit From Karan Johar's Dostana 2: We Are With You