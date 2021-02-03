Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Pop Star Rihanna For Her Tweet On Farmers' Protests; Calls Her 'Fool'

Kangana Ranaut is hitting the headlines again; this time for attacking international pop star Rihanna for her recent tweet in which she had supported the farmers' protests against the centre's agricultural laws.

Rihanna had shared a news report which talked about the restriction on the internet availability during the farmers' protest in Delhi and tweeted, "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest."

Rihanna's tweet didn't go down well with the Manikarnika actress who took to her Twitter page to attack the 'Umbrella' singer. Kangana used adjectives like 'fool' and dummy while addressing Rihanna in her tweet. She wrote, "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."

See her tweet.

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

Later, when a netizen pulled out an old tweet of Kangana in which she had expressed her appreciation for one of Rihanna's song, the actress lashed out at the Twitter user as well and responded with a tweet that read, "Oye tattu I took over my account in August last year before that it was a team fan page, mujhe na pop music samajh aata hai nahi main English gaane zyaada sunti hoon. Soja aab ho gaya tera ..."

Oye tattu I took over my account in August last year before that it was a team fan page, mujhe na pop music samajh aata hai nahi main English gaane zyaada sunti hoon. Soja aab ho gaya tera ... — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Kangana received heavy flak on Twitter for attacking Rihanna for her tweet.

Earlier, on Republic Day, Kangana had penned a strongly worded tweet in which she had called Indians supporting the ongoing farmers protest as terrorists. Her tweet read, "Six brands cancelled contracts with me some were already signed some were closing n said I called Farmer terrorists so they can't have me as an ambassador. Today I want to say each and every Indian who is supporting these riots is also a terrorist including anti national brands."

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Is In Awe Of Her Mother's 'Resourceful Invention'; Says 'No Jugad Like Desi Jugad

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut To Play Indira Gandhi In Sai Kabir's Political Drama; Clarifies It's Not A Biopic