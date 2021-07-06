Kangana Ranaut Decides To Play 'Bolly Bimbo', Shares Delightful Pictures In The Process

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to share some stunning pictures of herself recently. The actress is on a shooting spree for her film Dhaakad in Budapest and the pictures presumably have been taken there. However, Kangana also had a quirky caption for the same.

Talking about the pictures, Kangana Ranaut can be seen donning a cream-coloured floral-printed attire that she has paired up with light pink heels and glares. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress can be seen holding a bouquet of some beautiful flowers. The actress then poses for some delightful pictures on the process.

In one of the pictures, she can be seen sitting on a bench while looking down at the flowers. Kangana Ranaut captioned it stating, "Decided to play a Bolly Bimbo today and shoot typical Insta style pics for my highly intelligent Insta family." In the other pictures, the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress can be seen walking in the middle of the streets with the bouquet in her hand.

She captioned one of the pictures stating, "Bought these flowers to get my Insta game right .... Might be a fatal blow on my self-respect but my vanity is gloating... Wah." While she wrote for the other picture, stating, "No really it's nice to be here and clicking these self-indulgent pictures." Take a look at the posts shared by the Fashion actress.

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh's wife Ruchikaa Kapoor also dropped some laughing and clapping emojis on Kangana Ranaut's post. Earlier, the actress had shared a happy post with her Dhaakad director Razneesh Ghai as she had got her passport issue resolved and was all set to head off to Budapest to shoot for their film. The Woh Lamhe actress had also posed with her Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's new book Mapping Love and had urged all her fans to read it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the much-awaited movie Thalaivi wherein she will play former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The actress will also be essaying the role of a Sikh soldier in the movie Tejas. Her production house, Manikarnika Films has also announced their debut in the digital sphere with the movie Tiku Weds Sheru.