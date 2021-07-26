Kangana Ranaut Mourns Loss Of Her Fan In Himachal Pradesh Landslide; 'You Will Always Be In My Heart'

Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media to condole the untimely demise of one of her fans Dr Deepa Sharma in a massive landslide in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday (July 25, 2021). Sharma, an Ayurveda doctor by profession, was in the hill state to ring in her 38th birthday.

A heartbroken Kangana expressed her grief over Deepa's demise and called it 'beyond tragic.' Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Such a great fan, she sent me lovely letters and showered me with gifts and also visited my house in Manali... Oh!!! Seems like a big jolt...This is beyond tragic.... Oh God!!!"

She recalled her first meeting with the late doctor during the shooting of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi in Jaipur and wrote, "I still remember I was in Jaipur filming for Manikarnika and many fans waited in my hotel lobby, I paid no heed to the crowd but she saw me and screamed she gave me no time and hugged me tight. Ever since we stayed in touch and today this horrible news and that too in Himachal landslide accident I feel terrible."

The Queen actress offered condolences to Deepa's near and dear ones and continued, "My condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Deepa. You will always be in my heart... come back again please."

Have a look at Kangana's Instagram stories.

The actress further urged everyone to refrain from travelling to the mountains right now and wrote, "Also to all the people who are travelling to mountains in the rains, please know it's a terrible idea, landslides are natural in this weather but because of many tunnels, highways and roads construction we are messing with mountains and valleys natural balance and geometry because of all the constructions and bombings for drilling and digging the mountains and making tunnels and highways these landslides have become violent and too destructive.... Please refrain from visiting Himalayas in this season.... Please it's a request."

Kangana also shared a video and captioned it as, "Mountains aren't just beautiful and spiritual, they can be brutal and fatal as well."

Speaking about movies, the actress's upcoming projects include Thalaivi, Dhaakad, Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and a film based on Indira Gandhi titled as Emergency.