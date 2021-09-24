Kangana Ranaut Offers Her Prayers And Lights Diyas At A Temple, Says 'It Dazzled Me'

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to share some beautiful pictures from her temple Darshan. The actress recently offered her prayers at the temple of Goddess Bhairavi. She also lit some beautiful diyas at the same.

Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut could be seen looking lovely in a traditional cream-coloured saree. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress paired it up with an elegant choker necklace and earrings. She shared some pictures wherein she can be seen praying and lighting the diyas at the temple.

Thalaivii 2: Kangana Ranaut To Explore Jayalalithaa's Life After Becoming CM

Kangana Ranaut captioned the same stating, "Feels amazing to be in the ashram. Bhairavi darshan and meditation at the temples dazzled me." Take a look at her post.

Earlier Kangana Ranaut had also taken to her social media account to share some stunning pictures of herself in a light pink coloured saree. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress had paired up the look with glares. The actress also wrote in the caption how she is 'facing' her defamation case with lyricist Javed Akhtar and the Shiv Sena government alone.

She wrote, "Remember those who can't make you, they can't break you either. Also when in these eyes of the storm. Look it in the eye and pose. Today was the hearing of the Javed Akhtar case which he filed under Shiv Sena pressure. Lone warrior facing hyenas that too in style."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has garnered immense praises for her film Thalaivi wherein she has essayed the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The movie was directed by Vijay and also had Arvind Swamy in the lead role. Recently in an interview, the movie's co-writer Rajat Arora hinted that Thalaivi will also have a sequel that will focus on Jayalalithaa's life as a Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Rajat had spoken to BollywoodLife saying, "Let's see if the story takes shape. Of course, we've spoken to Kanganaji. If y'all are saying that there's so much more story left to show, then definitely it can be shown, the story is there. However, how to take it forward will need to be discussed after we met (the entire team)." On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has movies like Dhaakad and Tejas on the pipeline.