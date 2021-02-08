Kangana Ranaut On Challenging Diljit Dosanjh To Say He Isn't Khalistani: Youth Have Been Misled

Kangana Ranaut has had quite a few tiffs with fellow actor Diljit Dosanjh on Twitter in the past few weeks. The quarrels began over farmers' protest, and the duo also talked about their work and the organisations they may support, while taking a dig at each other. Kangana during her interview with Republic TV on the same, said she had asked him to prove that he is 'not a Khalistani' and revealed that he didn't respond.

Kangana said, "I openly challenged him to say just once that you are not a Khalistani, he didn't say it. Youth have been misled, they have been presented with a dream about Khalistan."

The Manikarnika actress was referring to a tweet in which she questioned his loyalty to the country. She had tweeted, "Mera ek he kaam jai Desh Bhakti ... wahi karti hoon sara din.. main toh wahi karungi lekin tera kaam tujhe nahin karne dungi Khalistani..." (

Here are some more tweets from Kangana about the same.

Chal theek hai, sirf bol de tu Khalistani nahin hai, kyun itna baatein ghuma raha hai ? Bol de simply ... kyun nahin bol sakta ? Sara discussion close ho jayega mera doubt bhi clear ho jayega. Please say ... https://t.co/LkjI70fbd4 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Desh sirf Bhartiyon ka hai, Khalistanion ka nahin, bol tu Khalistani nahin hai, please say you condemn fringe groups such as Khalistanis participating in protests. If you say this I will apologise and consider you a true patriot. Please say I am waiting #IndiaTogether https://t.co/toq3j4lPxD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Check out, Kangana's reaction to Diljit's response.

Mujhe pata tha tu kabhi nahin bolega ki tu Khalistani nahi hai, this is for everyone to see, bhed ki khaal mein bhediye... Jai Hind https://t.co/Zby730IOoP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Kangana also reacted to Rihanna's tweet and Diljit's song for the American pop singer. She said, "The meaning is very clear that the planning was on since September 2020 that there will be an attack on 26 January and a tweet will be done by this p*rn singer. If everyone wants a piece of their own, that's what China's strategy is that we again get booked for a 1000 years of slavery."

Talking to the youth of the country, Kangana called for a nationwide ban on Twitter like TikTok. She shared a message, "We should bring youth to do something constructive and not become a burden on nation. We have to clean this country of communist dirt."

Kangana went on to share that she had faced many losses since she began speaking up. Referring to the legal cases and criminal charges against her she added, "I have only lost amid all this. My house was broken, it's still broken, I suffered losses of up to ₹10-15 crore. So many cases have been filed against me, at least 6-7 lawyers are handling those cases. Congress leaders ganged up against me and said that I couldn't shoot in Madhya Pradesh. You can even find a video. I am not even a leader, I have nothing. Their official handles troll me all day."

She also revealed that she lost work for tweeting about the protests. "The brands I endorse also sent me ultimatums that don't call farmers 'terrorists'. I have lost brands worth ₹12-15 crore within a month." However, Kangana assured her fans by saying, "Still I haven't lost courage, I have not tried to do anything for myself, whatever I am doing is for my nation, whatever I am saying is for this country. I get a lot of encouragement and respect from this country and that is what fuels me."

On the work front, Kangana is currently shooting for her first female-led action thriller titled, Dhaakad.

