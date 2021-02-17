Kangana Ranaut On Getting Trolled Over Comparison With Tom Cruise: Sending A Hug And Some Burnol

Kangana Ranaut often finds herself in the news for her controversial tweets. Recently, the Manikarnika star sparked an outrage of memes on social media when she posted a tweet in which she claimed that she compared herself to Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. Further, she even made a bizarre claim of being a better stunt performer than Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise.

Now, while replying to a tweet that read "Meme fest on Twitter after Kangana Ranaut claims of being a better stunt performer than Tom Cruise," the Queen actress had claimed that she did not compare herself with Tom, but Hollywood stunt director Nick Powell did.

Kangana's tweet read, "I never claimed, Nick Powell one of the biggest stunt directors in the world did .... sending a hug and some burnol."

See her tweet.

I never claimed, Nick Powell one of the biggest stunt directors in the world did .... sending a hug and some burnol ... 🥰 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 16, 2021

A few days ago, Kangana had shared a news article about Nick and tweeted, "Ha ha ha bahut pareshaan hain librus, yeh Dekho (liberals are confused) renowned action director of Brave heart and many legendary Hollywood action films said I am better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action ... Hahahahaha bechare librus aur tadpo (read this and weep)." The actress was replying to netizen who trolled her by sharing the viral video of Kangana riding a mechanical horse for a war scene on the sets of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

In the interview, Nick who worked as an action director on Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, had said, "I have worked with the likes of Russell Crowe, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, but she gave me the unique experience in which an actress was leading the pack. There were times when she pulled off smoother stunts than Tom Cruise."

Coming back to Kangana's odd comparison with Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot, the actress challenged people to prove her wrong by tweeting, "Pls prove my claims wrong or illogical, will accept my statements as gloating disorder, if you can't then you too have to accept, in this world of mediocre hyenas who will do anything to look through genuine talent Modesty is not good not at the cost of HONESTY. Snatch your due."

Kangana's tweets had received a lot of flak on social media.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut To Play Indira Gandhi In Sai Kabir's Political Drama; Clarifies It's Not A Biopic

ALSO READ: Complaint Filed Against Kangana Ranaut For Her Comment In Response To Rihanna's Tweet On Farmers' Protest