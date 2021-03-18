Kangana Ranaut Expresses Her Love For Desert Life, Shares Pictures From A Chopper

Kangana Ranaut is one of those celebs who makes sure to keep her fans updated with all the details of her professional life. The actor has been sharing some daily updates about her back-to-back shoot life. Recently Kangana shared some beautiful pictures from a chopper while she was on her way to Rajasthan to shoot for Tejas.

Kangana Ranaut also expressed her love for desert life after sharing a picture of the same from her chopper. The actor shared a series of pictures on her social media account. The Tanu Weds Manu actor can be seen sitting inside the chopper in one picture while in the other she can be seen walking towards the same along with her sister Rangoli Chandel. Kangana also shared a lovely view from her chopper.

The actor thanked her Tejas team to save her the hassles of a long drive and allowing her to reach her shoot location through the chopper. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi also praised Rajasthan stating that even though the state has a raw deal in terms of nature and resources, it has some strongest, culturally and aesthetically richest and evolved people. Take a look at the tweet shared by her.

This morning off to work, thank you team #Tejas for saving the hassle of long drives, while I look at this terrain, I wonder Rajasthan got a raw deal in terms of nature and it’s resources yet they emerged as the strongest, culturally n aesthetically richest and evolved people. pic.twitter.com/Ar5HAnH8TB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 18, 2021

Kangana Ranaut went on to share another tweet wherein she praised the desert life of Rajasthan. The actor shared a beautiful picture of the desert terrain from atop her chopper. Kangana said sharing the same that she is often asked by people why she loves the desert life so much.

The actor then shared that it is not the barrenness of emotionally cold and infertile soil nor it is the brutality or harshness of the weather that she loves. Kangana Ranaut revealed that she loves the scarce life in the desert that refuses to settle for anything less than love. Take a look at the actor's tweet.

People ask me why do I love the desert so much,it’s not the barrenness of emotionally cold and infertile soil it’s not the brutality/harshness of the weather but what I love is the the scarce life that refuses to settle for anything less than love and the desert can’t resist ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f7HOKAfUNZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 18, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about the film Tejas, Kangana Ranaut will be essaying the role of a Sikh soldier, Tejas Gill in the movie. The film will be helmed by debutante director Sarvesh Mewara. Apart from this, the actor will be seen in the much-awaited films, Dhaakad and Thalaivi.