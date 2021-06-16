Kangana Ranaut On Her Passport Renewal Controversy: I Am Being Harassed

Actor Kangana Ranaut moved the Bombay high court on Monday seeking directions to the regional passport authority in Mumbai to renew her passport. The renewal had been denied by the local passport authority in Mumbai on the ground that she had an FIR registered against her by the Bandra police on charges of sedition.

To talk more about the entire incident, Kangana took to her Koo account to explain how the Maharashtra government has been trying to harass her indirectly by filing a false case on her.

Bombay High Court To Hear Kangana Ranaut's Plea Seeking Passport Renewal On June 25

She said, "The Mahavinashkari government (refering to the Maharashtra government) has started my indirect harassment again, my request for passport renewal has been rejected because a roadside romeo called Munawar Ali Sayed filed a sedition case on me. By the way, the case was almost dismissed by the court. The court rejected my request for passport and the reason given is 'my request is vague'.

Kangana Ranaut Shares Her Ordeal Post Recovering From COVID-19, Reveals She Relapsed Many Times

She further also stated how when actor Aamir Khan had offended the BJP government back in the day his passport wasn't held back nor were his shoots stopped. The actress said, "When Aamir Khan offended BJP government by calling India intolerant, no one held back his passport to stop his films or shoots in no way he was stopped or harassed. But in my case, I am being harassed and due to my passport being held back, I'm unable to travel anywhere."

With respect to work, Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects include Thalaivi, Dhaakad, Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.