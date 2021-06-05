Kangana Ranaut Shares Her Ordeal Post Recovering From COVID-19, Reveals She Relapsed Many Times

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her social media account to share a hard-hitting video wherein she spoke about her ordeal post recovering from COVID-19. The actress had tested positive for the virus earlier in May but had gone on to test negative after some time. However, she spoke in her recent video on how she is still feeling vulnerable when it comes to her health and has relapsed several times.

Talking about the same, Kangana can be seen saying in the video that she is here to talk about her post-COVID-19 recovery phase. She then went on to talk about how one is not fully recovered even after testing negative for the virus. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress said that she thought she could resume her old schedule once she tests negative for COVID-19. However, she found herself feeling weak and relapsing whenever she tried to bounce back to her old routine. Take a look at her video.

Kangana Ranaut added stating that she went through her relapse around 4 to 5 times after testing negative for COVID-19. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress went on to say that June 5 marks the 14th day of her testing negative for the virus. She then asked all her fans to take care of themselves and to take sufficient rest if they have battled COVID-19.

The actress had taken to her social media handle on May 8, 2021, to inform her fans of testing positive for the virus. However, Kangana's caption of calling COVID-19 small-time flu had also received a lot of flak from the netizens. Her post had also been taken down by Instagram.

Kangana Ranaut soon tested negative after some days but stated that she will not share the tips using which she recovered from the virus. The Fashion actress shared a post regarding the same wherein she wrote, "Hello everyone today I tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs... Yes, there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus... Anyway thanks for your wishes and love."