Kangana Ranaut On Her Twitter Account Being Suspended: I Have Many Platforms I Can Use To Raise My Voice

Ever since Kangana Ranaut took over her Twitter handle from her digital team, the actress constantly remained in the news for her contentious tweets. And now, the actress's Twitter account has been permanently suspended after a controversial tweet related to the post-election result violence in West Bengal.

However, it looks like the Manikarnika star is unfazed with this development, and instead accused the microblogging site of racial discrimination. Kangana said that she has other platforms to voice her opinions.

Kangana said in a statement, "Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. Fortunately I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still their is no end to the suffering."

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account SUSPENDED After Controversial Tweets Against Mamata Banerjee

For the unversed, Kangana's controversial tweet on the recent West Bengal elections had sparked an outrage on social media with netizens calling for action against the Queen actress.

Meanwhile, a report in Hindustan Times quoted a Twitter spokesperson as saying, "We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service."

On the other hand, Kangana took to her Instagram story and posted that multiple FIRs have been filed against her since yesterday. She further wrote that her Twitter account was suspended right after she posted on Twitter demanding 'presidential rule to stop genocide in Bengal'.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Reveals Why She Doesn't Regret Turning Down Vidya Balan's The Dirty Picture

This is not the first time when Kangana Ranaut's Twitter page has come under the scanner. Earlier this year in January, her account was restricted after she had posted a tweet against Saif Ali Khan's web series Tandav in which she said it was 'time to take (the makers') heads off' for hurting religious sentiments.

Workwise, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in AL Vijay's multilingual film Thalaivi. She will also be seen in Dhakaad, Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and Sai Kabir's upcoming political drama.