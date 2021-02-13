Kangana Ranaut On Protests Against Dhaakad Shoot In Madhya Pradesh: I Had To Change My Car

Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for her upcoming spy thriller, Dhaakad in Betul, Madhya Pradesh. Recently, the actress took to social media to inform fans that she has gained an increased police cover as protests were carried against her to stall the shooting of her film. Kangana accused Congress workers of stopping her shoot.

The actress took to her Twitter page and posted, "Police protection has been increased around me as @INCIndia workers in MP carried out a protest to stop my shoot. Congress MLA's are saying they are protesting on behalf of farmers, which farmers gave them such a power of attorney why can't they protest for themselves?"

Police protection has been increased around me as @INCIndia workers in MP carried out a protest to stop my shoot. Congress MLA’s are saying they are protesting on behalf of farmers, which farmers gave them such a power of attorney why can’t they protest for themselves? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 12, 2021

She also posted a video from the location and tweeted, "This evening congress workers outside my shoot location, for now police have dispersed them and I had to change my car and come via longer route .... chronicles of an opinionated woman."

This evening congress workers outside my shoot location, for now police have dispersed them and I had to change my car and come via longer route .... chronicles of an opinionated woman. pic.twitter.com/aqPbasnfQW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 12, 2021

Recently, the Congress workers in Sarni area had given a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police that they wouldn't allow the Queen actress to shoot for Dhaakad if she does not issue an apology to the farmers over her tweets on farmers' protest. Since the last few months, the actress has been hitting the headlines for her controversial tweets on the ongoing farmers' protest.

Meanwhile, home minister Narottam Mishra had earlier said that he had asked police to ensure that the shooting of Dhaakad was not disrupted. He had said the BJP government in the state will ensure that "behan-beti" (sister-daughter) Kangana faces no problem while shooting the film.

Speaking about Dhaakad, the film helmed by Razneesh Ghai also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in prominent roles. The spy thriller is slated to release in theatres on October 1, 2021.

ALSO READ: Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut Shoots For 14 Hours For An Action Sequence; Shares A Bruised Up Picture Of Herself

ALSO READ: Malvi Malhotra On Not Getting Help From Kangana Ranaut: I Was Waiting For Her Help But Nothing Happened