Kangana Ranaut On Shooting For Thalaivii Assault Scene While Her Home Was Being Demolished

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her biographical political drama Thalaivii. The movie will have the actress essaying the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and will be releasing on September 10. Kangana has now made an interesting revelation about her shooting for an emotionally intense sequence in the movie. The actress said that while she was shooting for the scene where Jayalalithaa was assaulted at the assembly, her home back in Mumbai was being demolished.

This was in reference to Kangana Ranaut's controversy with the Maharashtra Government. Kangana had accused them of demolishing a part of her home allegedly through unfair means. Now, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress revealed that she was shooting for the unfamous assembly assault scene during that time.

Thalaivii Critics Review: Kangana Ranaut Will Be Elated With Positive Reactions

Kangana Ranaut revealed to journalist Sreedhar Pillai saying, "It is actually uncanny that when we were shooting these scenes when Jaya amma was assaulted in the assembly, Shiv Sena was breaking my house. It was happening exactly around the same time. I was on the set and shooting these scenes (assembly assault), this drama was going on in Mumbai. I felt like real and reel life was clashing into each other."

Kangana Ranaut Starrer Thalaivii To Release In Theatres On September 10

Talking about the incident, Jayalalithaa was assaulted at the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly. The incident had taken place on March 25, 1989. Reportedly the former Chief Minister's saree was torn and pulled during the shameful incident.

Kangana Ranaut further added in the interaction that she believes that Jayalalithaa herself chose her for this role. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress said, "I do want to believe that Jaya amma has chosen me to play her role because somewhere she sees me as a strong woman." Talking about Thalaivii, it has been directed by Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. The movie also features Madhoo, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Bhagyashree and Poorna in pivotal roles.

Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in the movie Dhaakad that will also star Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. Apart from that, the actress has the film Tejas in the pipeline. She will be further seen in a film based on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's life reportedly titled Emergency.