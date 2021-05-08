Kangana Ranaut On Testing Positive For COVID-19: I Had No Idea That This Virus Is Having Party In My Body

Actress Kangana Ranaut is the latest celebrity to be diagnosed with COVID-19. The Manikarnika star took to her Instagram page to share this news with her fans and said that she will demolish the virus.

Speaking about the symptoms, the actress said that she was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in her eyes for past few days, following which she got herself tested for COVID-19 and the reports came positive.

Kangana shared a picture of herself in a yogic position and wrote, "I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive."

The actress revealed that she has quarantined herself and called COVID-19 a "small time flu which got too much press".

"I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don't give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let's destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev," Kangana added in her post.

Have a look at her post.

A few weeks ago, Kangana was trolled on social media for stepping out without a mask. TV actress Kishwer Merchant had also questioned her act and commented, "How is this woman never in a mask?"

On the other hand, the actress recently hit the headlines once again after her Twitter account got permanently suspended for repeated violations of the platform's hate speech and abusive behaviour policies. Unfazed by this development, the Queen star is now using her Instagram handle to express her opinions.

With respect to work, Kangana Ranaut is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Thalaivi. Besides this movie, the actress also has Tejas, Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and Sai Kabir's yet-to-be-titled political drama in her kitty.