Kangana Ranaut On Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Wedding: Kudos To Both For Redefining Gender Stereotype

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to wed on December 9 at the lavish Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. The wedding preparations have begun in full swing at the destination. Amidst this, some Bollywood celebs have been breaking their silence on the couple's wedding that has surely taken the tinsel town by storm. The latest celeb to speak on the same is none other than Kangana Ranaut. The actress credited Katrina and Vicky with breaking the gender stereotype through this marriage.

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to state how Katrina Kaif is breaking this gender stereotype that only rich and older men can get married to younger women. Kangana hinted that the roles have been reversed in Katrina and Vicky Kaushal's case. Without taking the names of the couple, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress stated, "Growing up we heard so many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women.....for women to be more successful than their husband was seen as a major crisis, forget marrying a younger man after a certain age marriage was impossible for women...nice to see rich, successful women, leading ladies of Indian Film Industry breaking the sexist norms...kudos to men and women both for redefining gender stereotypes." Take a look at her post.

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have a 5-year-age gap between them wherein the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress is 38 years of age and Vicky is 33 years old. Meanwhile, yesterday (December 7) night the wedding venue witnessed a delightful function with music and lights. A video had gone viral wherein one can see the resort is decked up with lights from the outside and the song 'Ghungroo Thoot Gaye' from War playing from inside. Take a look at the video.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will have their Sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies today (December 8). The guests who have arrived till now for the occasion include Sharvari Wagh, Gurdaas Maan, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Radhika Madan, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Vicky and Katrina's families were one of the first ones to arrive at the same.