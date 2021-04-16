Kangana Ranaut Remembers Legendary Actor-Comic Charlie Chaplin On His Birth Anniversary

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her social media handle to pay tribute to legendary actor-comic filmmaker, Charlie Chaplin. For the unversed, today marks the 132nd birth anniversary of the actor. Sharing the same, Kangana called him a multifaceted artist in her tribute post.

Talking about the same, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor shared some lovely pictures of the actor. Kangana shared a beautiful message for him along with the same. The actor stated that today marks the birth anniversary of a dynamic artist, actor and comedian. Furthermore, Kangana called the A King In New York actor to be an extraordinary director and storyteller.

Apart from that, the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actor further hailed Charlie as a highly-skilled editor, successful film producer and par excellence of a screenwriter and composer. Actor Ranvir Shorey also commented on the post wishing the legend on his birthday. Take a look at the post shared by Kangana.

Today is the birth anniversary of the greatest most dynamic multifaceted artist,an actor/comedian, an extraordinary storyteller/director a super successful film producer,highly skilled editor and par excellence screen writer n composer,Happy birthday Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin❤️ pic.twitter.com/Tv9Do5aOdu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021

The actor's fans also shared their birthday wishes for the A Countess From Hong Kong actor. One of the fans also praised Kangana for remembering such iconic yesteryear actors on their birthdays. The fan's tweet read as "Just love the way you tweet about yesteryear superstars and veterans from whom we should take inspiration! Rather than making movie mafia our role model who even after being called out so many times continue their ruthless politics and favouring sycophants & insiders."

Talking about Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin, he was known for his onscreen avatar called The Tramp and is considered to be one of the most memorable personalities in the history of global cinema. Some of his popular works include The Gold Rush, A Woman Of Paris, Citylights and The Kid. His movie The Great Dictator was a satire on Adolf Hitler.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the much-awaited movie Thalaivi. The trailer of the film that sees the actor step into the shoes of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa received much love from the masses. She has also been shooting for her movie Tejas wherein she will play a Sikh soldier.