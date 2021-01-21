Kangana Ranaut Pens Chronology Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Death; Starts With Fallout With Aditya Chopra

While there's no evidence to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to pen the chronology of the deceased actor's 'murder'. Today, while the entire nation is busy paying tribute to Sushant on his birth anniversary, Kangana rather put out some controversial tweets, which might leave you bewildered.

Kangana wrote, "I have said enough about this but still it isn't enough. Chronology of Sushant murder. 1) Fall out with Aaditya Chopra because self made Sushant refused to be bound by their evil capitalists contracts.Chopra promised to destroy him." (sic)

She further pinned the blame on filmmaker Karan Johar and wrote, "2) KJO and Chopra bound by Nepotism love. Decided to take the matter in his hands, after blockbuster Dhoni KJO promised SSR a franchise but instead dumped him. SSR said he was heartbroken about it." (sic)

"3) Mafia PR started to circulate obnoxious maligning campaign against him calling him a rapist and drug addict," added the Queen actress.

Kangana concluded by taking a major dig at Mahesh Bhatt and his daughter Shaheen Bhatt, who had earlier opened up about battling depression.

Kangana tweeted, "4) Just then Mahesh Bhatt entred his life and started to psyche him that he is bound to go Parveen Babi way because he was depressed, Bhatt saab if all depressed people go Babi way then your daughter Shaheen should also go that way she is official brand ambassador of depression." (sic)

Kangana's series of tweets have been receiving mixed response from netizens. While some supported her, others asked her not to vent out her frustration on others in the name of Sushant.

For the unversed, Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020, and since then, his fans have been asking for justice for him and his family. While the medical board constituted by the forensic medicine department of AIIMS have confirmed that the Raabta actor died by suicide, his fans do not agree and feel something was fishy behind his sudden demise.

