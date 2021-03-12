Kangana Ranaut Posts Controversial Tweet About Mahatma Gandhi: He Was A Great Leader May Not A Great Husband

Ever since Meghan Markle and Harry opened up about facing racism in Buckingham Palace, while speaking to Oprah Winfrey, they have become a hot topic of discussion on social media. The former royals also alleged that they didn't receive any kind of support by the royal family for Markle's mental health issues and media intrusion.

Recently, actress-turned-host Simi Garewal reacted to Meghan Markle's interview and took a jibe at her and tweeted, "#OprahMeghanHarry I don't believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil."

"She further tweeted, "I withdraw the word 'evil'. It was excessive. Calculating would have been more appropriate..."

Now, actress Kangana Ranaut is the latest name to react to the controversy around the royal family.

Lending her support to Queen Elizabeth, Kangana tweeted, "For few past days, people gossiped, judged, online lynched a family based on one sided story at the cost of a family, I never saw the interview as sass, bahu, sajish type stuff never excites me. All I want to say is one woman the only ruling Monarch left on this globe." (sic)

She further added, "May not be an ideal MIL/wife/sister,but she is a great Queen,she carried forward her father's dream, saved the crown better than any son could have. We can't play every role to perfection even if we excel at one should be enough. She saved the crown. Let her retire like a Queen."

May not be an ideal MIL/wife/sister,but she is a great Queen,she carried forward her father’s dream, saved the crown better than any son could have. We can’t play every role to perfection even if we excel at one should be enough. She saved the crown. Let her retire like a Queen. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 12, 2021

As expected, Kangana's tweet received a mixed response from the netizens. While some disagreed with her, others lauded her thoughts about the Queen.

However, when a Twitter user praised Kangana's tweet, the actress replied saying that the world is only forgiving to men, and shared an example of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Mahatma Gandhi was accused of being a bad parent by his own children, there are various mentions of him pushing his wife out of the house for refusing to manually clean guest toilets, he was a great leader may not a great husband but the world is forgiving when it comes to a man," (sic) tweeted Kangana.

Mahatma Gandhi was accused of being a bad parent by his own children, there are various mentions of him pushing his wife out of the house for refusing to manually clean guets toilets, he was a great leader may not a great husband but the world is forgiving when it comes to a man — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 12, 2021

Well, we won't be surprised if the latest tweet of the Rangoon actress lands her into hot water.

