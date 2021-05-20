Kangana Ranaut Is All Praise For Samantha Akkineni For Her Performance In The Family Man 2 Trailer

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to her social media handle to praise South sensation Samantha Akkineni for the latter's performance in the trailer of The Family Man 2. For the unversed, Samantha is a new addition to the cast for the second season and her role as the main antagonist who is all set to lock horns with Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant has sent fans into a frenzy. It seems that Kangana is also one of those people who cannot stop raving about Samantha's performance in the trailer.

Kangana took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of Samantha's character from the trailer of The Family Man 2. The Oh! Baby actress can be seen telling, "I Will Kill Them" in that particular scene. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress gave the sweetest compliment to Samantha on her post. She captioned the same stating, "This Girl Has My Heart" along with a pink heart emoji. Take a look at the same.

Earlier, Samantha Akkineni had also launched a song from Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie Thalaivi. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress also offered her gratitude to Samantha for the same. Kangana Ranaut had praised the Super Deluxe actress by calling her gracious and an epitome of women empowerment. Kangana had added that actresses need to empower each other that is real feminism.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Gives Out Her Thoughts On The Pandemic Situation, Takes A Dig At Celebs Asking For Donations

Talking about Samantha's character from The Family Man 2, by the looks of it, the actress is presumably essaying the role of a terrorist. Her role promises to be a menacing antagonist who will give a hard time to Manoj Bajpayee's character in the series. The show will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 4, 2021.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Shares Her COVID-19 Negative Certificate For The 'Demons' To Witness

Meanwhile talking about Kangana, she has been quite active on her social media handle since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis situation. The Panga actress recently listed down some of the lessons that she derived from the pandemic. In the same post, she also took a dig at some celebrities who are asking their fans to donate to their fundraiser.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the movie Thalaivi. The release of the movie was postponed due to the COVID-19 second wave. She will also be seen in films like Dhaakad and Tejas.