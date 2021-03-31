Kangana Ranaut Praises Sanya Malhotra’s Performance In Pagglait, Says ‘Glad People Are Recognising Her Talent’

Sanya Malhotra is currently basking in the appreciation for her performance in her latest release, Pagglait. The actress has drawn immense praise from fans and critics alike. Now joining the growing list of her admirers is actor Kangana Ranaut, who has lauded her performance in the Umesh Bist directed drama.

Kangana took to her Twitter account on Tuesday to lavishly praise Sanya. She wrote that the actor is deserving of the adulation that’s coming her way as she was so good in the film.

Kangana quoted a tweet by Sanya and wrote, “She is soooo good .... I am glad people are recognising her talent, I heard #PagglaitOnNetflix is doing amazingly well... so happy for you Sanya you deserve everything and much more ... lots of love to you.” Sanya was elated by Kangana’s praise and replied, “Thank you so much. It really means a lot.” Check out the post below:

She is soooo good .... I am gald people are recognising her talent, I heard #PagglaitOnNetflix is doing amazingly well... so happy for you Sanya you deserve everything and much more ... lots of love to you ❤️ https://t.co/d5lVvyLbwN — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 30, 2021

For the unversed, Pagglait narrates the story of a recently widowed Sandhya Giri (played by Sanya Malhotra), who fights with her inability to mourn her husband’s demise. She is however surrounded by people who are bawling and following weird superstitions and engaging in bizarre behaviour to express grief.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga, Pagglait is currently streaming on Netflix. The movie also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Ashutosh Rana, Sayani Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Shruti Sharma and Rajesh Tailang in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Kangana is gearing up for the release of Thalaivi, which is slated to hit the screens in April this year. The actor also became the recipient of the prestigious National Award in the Best Actress category for her performance in movies like Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Panga.

