Kangana Ranaut Praises Simi Garewal For Her Interview With Jayalalithaa, But Trashes Karan Johar's Chat Show!

Actress Kangana Ranaut is enthralled about her forthcoming release Thalaivi and why not? After all, the trailer has received immense love from the audiences. For the unversed, Thalaivi traces the journey of actress-turned-politician late Jayalalithaa from movies to politics.

Recently, when a netizen saw the trailer of Thalaivi, she wrote, "Before you watch #Thalaivi, please watch this beautiful, no-holds barred interview of the legend herself to @Simi_Garewal ji, many years ago. Pity we don't witness interviews of this nature in today's age."

On this another netizen replied, "I am watching it right now! @Simi_Garewal is phenomenal. I don't think any interviewer can match her level of grace. These shows nowadays have no soul honestly. Hers was authentic and enjoyable. Try watching the one with Benazir Bhutto!"

Reacting to the above tweet, Kangana tweeted in favour of Simi Garewal, but trashed Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan without taking any names.

She wrote, "Yes @Simi_Garewaltapped tapped in to real essence of a celebrity, A complete sketch of the subject. Rendezvous with Jayaa maa has helped me a lot in my research, same can't be said about certain Papa Jo whose interviews are all about bitching, bullying, gossip and frustrated sex."

Netizens were appalled to see the Queen actress dragging KJo for no reason in her latest tweet, and started slamming the actress for intently taking a potshot at Karan. Needless to say, Kangana was least bothered about what netizens have to say to her.

Meanwhile, Kangana is gearing up for the release of Thalaivi, which is slated to hit the theatres on April 23, 2021.

