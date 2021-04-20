Kangana Ranaut Quashes Reports Of Thalaivi Getting Direct OTT Release, Issues Statement

The theatrical release of many Bollywood films including Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi was postponed amid the rising COVID-19 cases across the country. Kangana’s film was earlier set to hit the silver screens on April 23. Meanwhile, there was some speculation if the film would now skip the theatrical route and release on an OTT platform instead.

However, Kangana has now quashed those rumours whilst taking to her social media account. The actress said the film will have an OTT release only after it is first released in theatres. She also indirectly took a dig at Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and blamed 'movie mafia’ for doing 'fake propaganda.’

Kangana wrote in her Insta story, “Announcement – Thalaivi digital rights are with Amazon (Tamil) and Netflix (Hindi) none of them can individually stream the movie before theatres release, all the fake propaganda movie mafia doing please ignore. Thalaivi deserves a theatrical release and makers are determined. Strict actions will be taken against any bikau media spreading fake propaganda.” Check out the entire note below:

Meanwhile, Kangana recently wished her fans with a video from Thalaivi on the auspicious occasion of Tamil Nadu’s new year, Puthandu which was celebrated on April 14. The actress took to Twitter to share a sneak peek from her upcoming film and wrote, “Let this Puthandu mark a new beginning of happiness and joy in your life! A Happy Tamil New Year from team #Thalaivi to everyone! (sic).” Take a look!

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi will see Ranaut essay the part of the late former CM of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa. The trailer of the film had struck a positive chord with the masses. The highly anticipated movie will release in languages namely Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Thalaivi also stars Arvind Swamy, Prakash Raj, Bhagyashree, Madhoo, Raj Arjun, Samuthirakani and Nassar in pivotal roles

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Shares A Glimpse Of Her Lockdown Life, Makes A 'New But Slightly Annoying’ Friend

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Thalaivi Postponed Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases