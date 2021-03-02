Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel Move SC Seeking Transfer Of Criminal Cases To Shimla

Kangana Ranaut, who has several legal cases open against her, and her sister Rangoli Chandel in Mumbai have moved to the Supreme Court seeking to transfer all criminal cases to Shimla. According to reports, criminal cases include the defamation complaint filed by Javed Akhtar, and another case filed against the sisters for their offensive tweets hurting religious sentiments.

While seeking the transfer of cases, Kangana and Rangoli claimed that the cases filed against them were filed with malicious intent to malign their image. An ANI report also said, "Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of criminal cases pending against them in various courts of Mumbai to Shimla in Himachal Pradesh."

The Ranaut sisters in their plea have claimed that they have a threat to their life and property if the trials are conducted in Mumbai, alleging harassment and previous tiff with political personalities. "It is pertinent to mention that the Maharashtra government led by Shiv Sena has been harassing the petitioners," the plea filed through Advocate Neeraj Shekhar stated.

According to reports, Kangana has sought transfer of cases after a Mumbai court issued a bailable warrant against the Bollywood actress earlier this week. Kangana who was summoned by the court, failed to appear before it on March 1, in connection with a defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

