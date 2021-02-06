Kangana Ranaut Reacts To A Netizen Asking For Her Credentials: Bow Down To Your Queen

Kangana Ranaut has been sharing bold tweets about the farmers' protest and the celebrities who have expressed support for the same. Kangana recently took a dig at Rihanna and called her a 'fool' and a 'p*rn star', followed by calling Taapsee Pannu a 'B-grade person' and 'freeloader'. She has now replied to a Twitter user and deemed herself a 'Queen'.

The Manikarnika star was asked for her credentials by a Twitter user, Harish Chandra Meena, who is the Former DGP, Ex-MP Dausa Rajasthan, MLA Deoli-Uniara. "Am intrigued to know, what competence does @KanganaTeam have to comment on every topic or is she just a pawn, in social media power play. Would like to know her academic/political credentials," read the tweet.

Replying to the tweet, Kangana said that there is no one better than her to "lead" among the many fools on social media. "My credentials .... ha ha I truly believe I am an average human being but among so many fools here on social media I am the best person to lead ... so bow down to your Queen," Kangana added a crown emoji at the end.

My credentials .... ha ha I truly believe I am an average human being but among so many fools here on social media I am the best person to lead ... so bow down to your Queen 👑 https://t.co/l2Xqf1QBe7 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 5, 2021

For the unversed, the actress has added her credentials in her Twitter bio. It reads, "Artist, Recipient of Padmashri, Three national awards winner, highest grossing female centric films, Budding Filmmaker, Wannabe environmentalist." Kangana has also been referred to as Bollywood's Queen ever since the release of Vikas Bahl's blockbuster directorial venture from 2013 titled Queen. On the work front, the actress is currently shooting for the upcoming action thriller, Dhaakad.

Kangana will also be seen in Tejas as well as Thalaivi, a biopic based on the life of late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. She recently announced a sequel to Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi titled, Manikarnika Returns: The legend of Didda.

