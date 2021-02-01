Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Hansal Mehta Calling Simran A Mistake: Achcha Sila Diya Tune Mere Payaar Ka

Hansal Mehta who is still basking in the success of his debut web series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, has been called out by netizens and Kangana Ranaut. Kangana and Mehta collaborated in 2017 for an Indian heist drama called Simran, which didn't perform well at the box office.

In his recent tweet, Hansal called the film a mistake and said, "I supported him (Anna) in good faith. Like I later supported Arvind. I don't regret it. All of us make mistakes. I made Simran." When a Twitter user called out the filmmaker for dissing his own film, Hansal added, "Uffff... how frustrated you are... burnol chahiye?"

Another user pointed out that Simran garnered a collection of Rs 14 crore only because of Kangana Ranaut's performance, while his other films have remained flops. A third Twitter user also reminded the filmmaker of the time when Kangana stood by him. The tweet read, "Kangana didn't do the Sarabjit biopic which was supposed to be your initial collaboration with her because you got replaced so she also decided to walk out of that project."

Soon after, Kangana joined the conversation and added, "That's true Hansal sir, even you will agree with that, I stood by you and now you saying this, feel like singing 'achcha sila diya tune mere payaar ka'."

The filmmaker replied explaining his negative remark about the film. He tweeted, "Firstly, the tweet wasn't about you. Secondly, there are things that happened after the film that left me more than hurt. It made me sorely regret making the film. All said and done you remain a fine, fine actor. And you have my respect for that. And for your kindness."

This is not the first time the filmmaker said he regrets making the film. Back in 2020, he told Huffington Post that the film should have never been made and added, "It was an unnecessary aberration in my career. It makes me sad, it could've been a much better film. It had the potential to be a great film."

"ll be honest with you, I enjoyed Kangana's company outside the set and I had a great time with her. (But on the sets) It went out of my control completely. That's not a happy situation to be in. Other than dealing with the fact that she (Kangana) completely took charge of the set and began directing other actors," he said during the interview.

For the unversed, Simran starring Kangana was loosely based on the real-life story of Sandeep Kaur. The film follows Simran- a divorcee, who loses her savings in a gambling bout. She later decides to take a loan to reverse the damage but ends up getting involved in a life of crime.

