Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Jack Dorsey Stepping Down As Twitter CEO; Says 'Bye Chacha Jack'

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter Inc announced his resignation on Monday (November 29, 2021). The microblogging site in a statement said that while the move is effective immediately, Dorsey will stay on the board of the social media company until his term expires in 2022.

He will be replaced by Parag Agarwal who is of Indian origin. Agarwal was earlier working as Twitter's CTO. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to react to this news. She shared a tweet about this news and wrote, "Bye Chacha Jack'.

For those who don't know, Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been permanently suspended by the microblogging site for repeated violations of rules, specifically abliging to their "hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policy."

The actress had reacted to this ban and said, "Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. Fortunately I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still their is no end to the suffering."

Coming back to Jack stepping down as the CEO of Twitter, besides Kangana, Anupam Kher and Sonam Kapoor also reacted to this development.

Kher tweeted in Hindi, "Its our Hindustani brother, Parag Agarwal becoming the new CEO of Twitter! anything can happen !:) @paraga." On the other hand, Sonam took to her Twitter page to retweet Jack's post informing his followers about his resignation from the company.

Speaking about the newly-appointed CEO Parag Agarwal, he joined Twitter in 2011 and has served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) since October 2017.