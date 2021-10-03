Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Samantha-Naga Chaitanya Divorce, Blames A Bollywood Superstar For The Split

Kangana Ranaut, the popular Bollywood actress has never shied away from voicing out her opinions. Similarly, the Thalaivii actress recently took to her official Instagram page and reacted to the divorce of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. Kangana Ranaut's take on the couple's divorce is now going viral on social media.

"Whenever divorce happens fault is always of the man. I may sound orthodox or too judgmental but this is how God has made man and woman, their nature and dynamics. Primitively scientifically he is a hunter and she is a nurturer. Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends. Yes out of hundreds yes one woman can be wrong but that's the ratio. Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman. Divorce culture is growing like never before," wrote Kangana Ranaut.

"This South actor who suddenly divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert, has ruined many women and children lives is now his guiding light and agony aunt. So, it all went smoothly. This is not a blind item. We all know who I am talking about," the Thalaivii actress.

Coming back to Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, the actors announced their separation on social media with an official statement on October 2, Saturday. If the reports are to be believed, the couple who was fondly called ChaySam by their fans, decided to part ways due to irreconcilable differences. The grapevines suggest that Naga Chaitanya had moved out of their Hyderabad home last month, and has been staying in a hotel ever since they decided to split.