Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Taapsee Pannu's Award Winning Speech Thanking Her For 'Pushing Boundaries'

Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut often make headlines for taking a jab at each other. However, this time both actresses praised each other for their skills and hard work. While Taaapsee praised Kangana for raising the benchmark, the latter said she deserves the Best Actress award.

Taapsee recently won the Best Actress honour at the Filmfare award show. During the acceptance speech, the actress thanked her co-nominees - Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kangana Ranaut.

A video shared by a Kangana fan shows Taapsee thanked the former actress for pushing the boundaries with her performances in each film. In the clip, Taapsee can be heard saying, "Thank you so much Kangana for pushing the boundaries. The benchmark of your performances just keeps going higher every year."

Reacting to the post, the Queen actress also praised Taapsee for winning the award. She wrote, "Thank you @taapsee well deserved Vimal elaichi Filmfare award... no one deserves it more than you."

For the unversed, Taapsee had bagged the 'Best Actor (female) in a leading role' award for her performance in Thappad. She also took to her Instagram stories and shared a small clip of her award-winning speech at the Filmfare 2021 awards ceremony.

In the complete clip, she can be heard thanking Deepika Padukone, "for being the mainstream actress who could take any of the films under the sun but she chose to do Chhapaak. Thank you so much Janhvi because at such an early stage of your career you decided to take a film like Gunjan Saxena."

Taapsee recently wrapped up Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa and is currently busy shooting for Sabash Mitthu, a biographical drama based on the life of Mithali Raj. On the other hand, Kangana is waiting for the release of Thalaivi and has been busy shooting for Dhaakad and Tejas.

