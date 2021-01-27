Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Violence At Protesting Farmers' Tractor Rally: Did My Best To Avoid This But I Failed

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about her opinions against the farmers' protest. Now the actress has tweeted that she strongly condemns the violence during the protesting farmers' tractor rally in Delhi. The actress went on to claim that she feels like a failure because she 'could not protect the integrity' of the nation.

On January 26, Kangana tweeted about the farmers' protest and also called out celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh for supporting the protests.

Replying to a tweet about the violent clash between the farmers and police on Republic Day, Kangana added on Wednesday (January 27), "I did my best to avoid this but I failed.... I may be a spec in the scheme of things but my failure is enormous.... at least it feels like that .... my head hangs in shame. I could not protect the integrity of my nation. I am no one still I am everyone ..and I am a failure today."

Apart from Kangana, netizens also asked Diljit the reason behind supporting the violent protest. Quoting one such tweet, Kangana added, "The problem is we still think we need to enlighten them about what they supporting as if it will transform him. Of course they know what they doing. Danke ki chot pe they hoisted Khalistan flag on Red Fort, truth is it's jungle Raj jiski lathi uski bhains and they had the lathi."

Earlier on Tuesday, Ranaut said that all Indians who were supporting the ongoing farmers' protest are terrorists. She also slammed an Instagram Bollywood fan page and claimed the admin is sharing 'propaganda ' about the farmers' protest, while hiding behind Bollywood's fame.

"This is the gandagi for Bollywood needs to be cleaned immediately. Slyly hiding behind the garb of entertainment and provoking terrorism and violence, put them in jail if there is even an iota of law n order left in this country these termites are eating away the bones of Bharat," she tweeted.

Comparing 2020's anti-CAA protest and farmers' protest, Kangana said that the government should implement the farm laws and 'make our democracy win'.

