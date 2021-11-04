Kangana Ranaut Recalls How She Had Once Snubbed Karan Johar At Awards Show; 'My Attitude Was Always Bad'

Ouch! Kangana Ranaut is back with her claws out as she recently took to her Instagram stories to share a throwback video in which she had snubbed filmmaker Karan Johar at an awards show. Sharing the video from Filmfare Awards 2007, Kangana wrote that even though she was new in Bollywood back then, she had the same attitude.

She captioned her post as, "Haha mera attitude pehle se hi kharab hai (my attitude was always bad)." The Queen actress followed it up with another post wherein she wrote, "This is my first year in the industry, I was a teenager lekin attitude aisa hi tha (but my attitude was still like this)."

67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Chhichhore Bag Big Honours

The video shared by Kangana begins with Karan Johar hosting the awards ceremony and announcing the next award. He is seen saying, "This award has been decided by public poll and I have been winning it for the past three years." The clip then cuts to the actress walking to the stage to collect her award trophy.

After receiving the award, we see Kangana walking away from the stage and Karan trying to get her attention but getting snubbed instead. "Thank you, Kangana and congratulations. I am here. If that matters at all," he says to her. Further on getting no response from her, he adds, "Doesn't seem to. Alright, okay, well done, Kangana."

Watch the video.

Kangana Ranaut-Karan Johar's feud dates back to 2017 when the former had called the filmmaker a 'flagbearer of nepotism' in Bollywood and movie mafia on his chat show Koffee With Karan. Two weeks later, Karan had slammed Kangana during a session at London School of Economics for her nepotism remark.

Kangana Ranaut Shares Rare Childhood Photo With Brother Aksht, Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Him

He had said, "She has the right to have an opinion but when she says 'flag bearer of nepotism', what I want to say is I don't think she has understood the entirety of that statement because what is nepotism? Am I working with my son, daughter or nephew? What does she mean by 'movie mafia'? What does she think we are doing? Sitting here and not giving her work? Is that what makes us mafia? We do that by our choice. I do that because maybe I am not interested in working with Kangana and that does not make me movie mafia, it makes me a man with an opinion. I gave her the platform to speak and now this is my platform so here I am speaking what I want to."

He had further added that he is done with Kangana playing the women and victim card.