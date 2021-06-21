Kangana Ranaut Recalls How Her Sister Rangoli Chandel Overcame Trauma Of Acid Attack With Yoga

On the occasion of International Yoga Day today (June 21, 2021), Kangana Ranaut has been sharing stories of how she and her family members started practising yoga and how it helped them in various ways on her social media page.

In one of her posts on Instagram, the Queen actress recounted how yoga helped her sister Rangoli Chandel regain lost vision in one eye following the horrific acid attack which she faced when she was 21.

Kangana shared that "roadside romeo" threw acid on Rangoli and left her with third-degree burns, half of her face burnt, one eye lost its vision, one ear melted away and a breast severely damaged. She further wrote that Rangoli had to go through 53 surgeries in 2-3 years.

Recalling the aftermath of the acid attack, Kangana wrote that her sister wouldn't say a word and just stare blankly at everything after that incident.

The Dhaakad actress mentioned in her post, "Rangoli has the most inspiring Yoga story, a road side Romeo threw acid on Rangoli when she was hardly 21, with third degree burns, half of her face burnt, one eye lost its vision, one ear melted away and a breast severely damaged, she had to go through 53 surgeries in 2-3 years but that wasn't all, my biggest concern was her mental health as she had stopped to speak, yes no matter what happened she would not say a word just stare blankly at every thing, she was engaged to an Air Force officer and when he saw her face after the acid attack he left and never returned, even then she did not shed a tear neither she uttered a word, doctors told me she is in a state of shock, they gave her therapies and put her on medication for psychiatric help but nothing helped."

Kangana who was 19 at that time, wanted to desperately help Rangoli and so, she took her to her yoga instructor.

"That time I was hardly 19 years old, I did yoga with my teacher Surya Narayan and had no idea that it could help patients with burns and psychological traumas also with retina transplant recovery and lost vision ... I desperately wanted her to talk to me, so I took her every where with me even to my Yoga classes. She started practising Yoga and I saw dramatic transformation in her. Not only she started to respond to her pain and my lame jokes but also regained her lost vision in one eye," Kangana shared in her post.

Further calling yoga the answer to question, Kangana concluded her post by writing, "Yoga is the answer to every question ( misery) you will ever have, did you give it a chance yet?" #internationalyogaday."

With respect to work, Kangana Ranaut is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming multilingual film, AL Vijay's Thalaivi.

