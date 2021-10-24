Kangana Ranaut Recalls Karwa Chauth Memories From Childhood; Says 'Please Don't Ridicule Believers'

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her social media account to share wishes on Karwa Chauth. The Thalaivii actress recalled her childhood memories from the festival and how it was celebrated at her family home in Himachal Pradesh. She also requested non-believers not to ridicule ones who are fasting on Karwa Chauth.

Kangana shared the lengthy note on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Growing up, I saw my dadi, mother and chachi almost every woman around me fast on Karwa Chauth… they applied Mehandi, painted their nails, sang songs and dressed like brides … whole ambience of the house changed men joked about being their Gods yet got no food on that day because women didn’t enter the kitchen….”

Kangana Ranaut Furious At Bollywood For Not Praising Thalaivii; 'Rise Above Petty Human Emotions'

She went on to add, “Subtle romantic glances were also exchanged between them even residual friction or grudges seem to disappear with jokes about food and moon not showing up… I remember those days fondly… wishing everyone who is fasting A Happy karwa chauth and those who don’t please don’t ridicule believers…”

The actress then went on elaborate on the reasons why she likes the festival. She said that she admires karwa chauth as woman get a chance to relive the most special day when they became a bride. She further stated that it breaks the monotony of daily chores and that women don’t work that day so the men struggle with everything they provide them with and understand their place and value of what they do on daily basis.

Kangana Ranaut Starrer Spy Thriller Dhaakad To Release On April 8, 2022; Actress Shares Release Poster

Kangana continued and added that the festival evokes love and compassion. She said, “When moon tests women most men start to get anxious… saw men in my house feel stressed and also apologetic for moon’s audacity they ran up and down the terrace showing love care and concern, most women love it, living together people have friction over petty matters, these small festivals are curated to evoke love and compassion for each other … 5) last but not the least we got a school holiday… put lipstick and nail polish and also enjoyed papa’s cooking… he made elaborate meals for ladies that day, also, no one cared about our homework… this day is filled with nostalgia (sic).”

On the professional front, Kangana will next be seen in Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas and Razneesh Razy Ghai’s Dhaakad. The latter is all set to hit the silver screen on April 8, 2022. The high-octane spy thriller also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.