Kangana Ranaut Shares A Glimpse Of Her Grand Welcome In Jaisalmer

Kangana Ranaut recently took off for Jaisalmer after the trailer launch event of her upcoming film, Thalaivi. The actor will now kick-start the Rajasthan schedule of her film, Tejas. Kangana took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of the grand welcome that she received on arriving at her destination in Jaisalmer.

Talking about the same, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor shared a video wherein some Rajasthani singers and dancers welcome her by giving out a larger-than-life performance. The singers can be seen crooning a traditional Rajasthani song and the dancers can be seen dancing in the same. The National Award-winning actor also shares the video of the performance along with a glimpse of her look wherein she can be seen donning a saree along with a beautiful neckpiece.

Kangana went on to caption one of the stills from the video stating, "And My Romance With Rajasthan Continues." Earlier, the actor had also expressed her fondness for Rajasthan wherein she had also praised the desert life in the state. Take a look at some of the stills from the video shared by the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actor.

Earlier Kangana Ranaut had also shared a post wherein she could be seen offering her prayers to the Almighty before leaving for Tejas shoot. The actor had shared some pictures wherein she can be seen praying at the temple in her residence. The Queen actor had mentioned in the caption that she was home for a short time and that she has to head to Jaisalmer to resume shooting for Tejas.

Kangana further added that she is praying for everyone's safety and well-being since the COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise everywhere. She also went on to thank all her fans and followers for giving a lovely reaction to the recently released trailer of her film Thalaivi. Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will also be seen in the film Dhaakad. The movie has been helmed by Razneesh Ghai and the actor will be seen performing some high octane stunts in the same. Apart from that, the movie will also star Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles.