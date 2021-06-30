Kangana Ranaut Reprimands Taapsee Pannu For Calling Her 'Irrelevant'; Says She's Using Her Name For Promotion

Recently, while promoting her upcoming film Haseen Dillruba, actress Taapsee Pannu spoke about Kangana Ranaut's absence on Twitter and said that she doesn't miss her presence, because she's irrelevant for her. As expected, her statement grabbed Kangana's attention and the latter reacted furiously to it.

Kangana Ranaut Is Elated As She Gets Her Passport, Shares A Picture With Her Dhaakad Director

Kangana whose Twitter account has been suspended, took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "She calls producers and begs kangana ji ne kuch chhoda hai toh mujhe dedo please, aur aaj iski aukat dekho, jo kabhi gareeb producer ki Kangana kehlane mein bhi proud feel karti thi... aaj mujhe he irrelevant keh rahi hai ha ha insaan aur uski fitrat ajeeb hai (She calls producers and begs them to give her any films I turned down, and look at her today. She was once proud to be called the Kangana of poor producers and today, she calls me irrelevant. Haha, people and their strange nature) anyway all the best with your film girl @tapaseepannu try promoting it without my name." (sic)

In another post, Kangana took a sharp jibe at Taapsee and wrote that she doesn't mind 'B-Grade actors' using her name to promote themselves or their films, but she expects to receive respect from them.

Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At 'Movie Mafia', Calls Them 'Scums Of This Earth'

"I don't mind B grade actors using my name or style or interviews or general career strategies to promote themselves or their careers ....Of course they will use my name growing up in the industry I was also inspired by those who made it before me but I never disrespected them always showed immense respect for those who inspired me like Vaijantimala ji, Waheeda ji and Sridevi ji. Magar doosre ke sar pe paon rakh kar upar chadhne ki koshish karne wale ko uski aukat dikhana zaroori hai (The ones who try to climb higher by pulling others down need to be shown their place). Good morning to all," added Kangana.

We aren't surprised to see Kangana's reaction. However, we wonder if Taapsee will react to Kangana's jibe at her or she will snub her post.

For the unversed, Taapsee's Haseen Dillruba will stream on Netflix from July 2, 2021.