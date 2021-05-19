Kangana Ranaut Shares Her COVID-19 Negative Certificate For The 'Demons' To Witness

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut had tested positive for COVID-19 sometime back. However, the actress had taken to her social media handle recently to state that she has gone on to test negative for the virus. Now, Kangana has also shared her COVID-19 negative certificate as proof of her health status. She also hinted at the reason behind her sharing the same.

Talking about the same, Kangana shared her certificate on her Instagram story. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor captioned it stating that she has uploaded the same for the 'demons' who were asking for her report as they see the world as a projection of their interior. The actress furthermore called herself a Ram Bhakt and mentioned that this is the reason that she never lies. She concluded the post by stating, "Jai Shree Ram." Take a look at her post.

Earlier, Kangana had shared the news of her being negative for COVID-19 after recovering from the same. However, the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi had refused to share tips to beat the virus. The actress had stated that she wishes to say a lot about how she went on to cure herself of the same. However, she added that she has been told not to offend the COVID-19 fan clubs. Kangana went on to say that there are actually people who get offended when someone disrespects the virus.

The Revolver Rani actress had earlier taken to her social media handle to announce the news of her testing positive for COVID-10. The actress had written, "I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don't give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let's destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but small-time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev."

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the movie Thalaivi. She will be essaying the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the same. Apart from that, she will also be seen in films like Dhaakad and Tejas.