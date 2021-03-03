Kangana Ranaut Reveals How Tejas Director Struggled Before His First Break; 'Not Easy For Outsiders'

Kangana Ranaut started shooting for her upcoming film Tejas on Tuesday (March 2, 2021). The film bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala has the actress essaying the role of an Air Force Officer. Tejas marks the directorial debut of Sarvesh Mewara.

Recently, Kangana took to her Twitter page to share an emotional moment from the first day of shoot with her fans. Talking about how making it big in Bollywood is not easy for outsiders, the actress revealed that the filmmaker's mother who was present on the sets, broke down as she got emotional after seeing her son land his first break after a decade-long struggle.

Kangana tweeted, "Writer Director of #Tejas struggled for more than a decade to get his first break, yesterday on the first day of the shoot his mother broke down, reminded me of my family who hung in there hoping to find a silver lining, not easy for outsiders, Kudos to our chief @sarveshmewara1."

Writer Director of #Tejas struggled for more than a decade to get his first break, yesterday on the first day of the shoot his mother broke down, reminded me of my family who hung in there hoping to find a silver lining, not easy for outsiders, Kudos to our chief @sarveshmewara1 pic.twitter.com/sicvNAaOJ9 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the Manikarnika star had earlier expressed her excitement over playing a Sikh officer named Tejas Gill in Tejas and posted in a tweet, "Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas, I never knew until I read my character full name on my uniform today, had an instant smile on my face, our longings and love has a way of manifesting, universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand ❤️."

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kangana was quoted as saying, "I've always wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood. I've never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoken openly about how strongly I feel about their heroism. They keep our country secure and our people safe. So, I'm very happy to be doing this film."

Besides Tejas, Kangana will also be seen in a biopic on late politician Jayalalitha titled Thalaivi and Razneesh Ghai's action flick Dhaakad. The actress had also announced Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. Further, recently, Kangana had revealed that she will be essaying the role of Indira Gandhi in Sai Kabir's next.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Shares A Throwback Picture; Recalls Childhood Memories That Pierced Her Heart

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Takes A Jibe At Hrithik Roshan In Latest Tweet; Claims He Has Not Moved On Yet