Kangana Ranaut Reveals The Most Awful Thing About Being An Actor Besides 'Nepotism And Movie Mafia'
Ever since Kangana Ranaut took over her official Twitter handle, the Manikarnika star has been grabbing eyeballs for her bold statements on social media. Recently, the actress caught everyone's attention once again when she voiced her opinion on the most awful thing about being an actor on her Twitter page.
Kangana Ranaut Talks About The Most Awful Thing About Being An Actor
Kangana Ranaut wrote that the most awful thing about being an actor is night shifts. Her tweet read, "Apart from nepotism and movie mafia most awful thing about being an actor is night shifts."
Kangana Ranaut On The Effects Of Night Shifts
She further continued in the same tweet, "When sun rises you sleep, body clock and food cycle goes for a toss. First few nights I feel loss of appetite and disoriented. Hmmmm waiting for my body to adapt, what's the news on twitter?"
Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut Recently Clocked 3 Million Followers On Twitter
The actress expressed her gratitude to fans with a tweet that read, "Thank you everyone, I joined in last August this was my team handle with few thousand followers I never thought so soon we will be 3 million of us, Twitter is distracting at times but it's also fun, thank you."
Speaking about films, the actress is currently prepping for her upcoming action thriller Dhaakad, which is reportedly based on child trafficking and crimes against women. Kangana will also be seen in Jayalalitha biopic Thalaivi and Ronnie Screwvala's Tejas in which she essays the role of an IAF pilot.
Besides these projects, Kangana recently announced a new film, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda which revolves around Queen Didda who was one of the first female monarchs of Kashmir. Post the announcement, the film stirred a controversy when author Ashish Kaul accused Kangana of copyright infringement. However, the film's producer Kamal Jain denied Kaul's allegations and said that their film is not based on his book 'Didda-Kashmir Ki Yodha Rani.'
