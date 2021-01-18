Kangana Ranaut Reveals The Most Awful Thing About Being An Actor Besides 'Nepotism And Movie Mafia'

Kangana Ranaut Talks About The Most Awful Thing About Being An Actor

Kangana Ranaut wrote that the most awful thing about being an actor is night shifts. Her tweet read, "Apart from nepotism and movie mafia most awful thing about being an actor is night shifts."

Kangana Ranaut On The Effects Of Night Shifts

She further continued in the same tweet, "When sun rises you sleep, body clock and food cycle goes for a toss. First few nights I feel loss of appetite and disoriented. Hmmmm waiting for my body to adapt, what's the news on twitter?"

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut Recently Clocked 3 Million Followers On Twitter

The actress expressed her gratitude to fans with a tweet that read, "Thank you everyone, I joined in last August this was my team handle with few thousand followers I never thought so soon we will be 3 million of us, Twitter is distracting at times but it's also fun, thank you."